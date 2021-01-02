Longview police investigating Monday shooting that left 1 dead

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday.

According to the Longview Police Department, at about 12:31 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the 900blk of Ridgelea Avenue in regards to a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have identified the victim as DeMarcus Else, of Longview.

This case remains under investigation.