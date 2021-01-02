Longview police investigating Monday shooting that left 1 dead

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday.
According to the Longview Police Department, at about 12:31 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the 900blk of Ridgelea Avenue in regards to a shooting that had just occurred.
Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Authorities have identified the victim as DeMarcus Else, of Longview.
This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199. Citizens may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.