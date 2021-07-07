Longview Police investigating non-fatal shooting at Motel 6

While no information is currently available about the involved parties, police did take those at scene to the department for statements.

LONGVIEW, Texas — On Wednesday, the Longview Police Department announced it's investigating a shooting that occurred earlier in the day and injured one at a Motel 6.

Police were called to a Motel 6 located at 110 S. Access Road at approximately 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 in regards to a shooting. Officers discovered one person had been shot.

The person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While no information is currently available about the involved parties, police did take those involved to the department for statements.