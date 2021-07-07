Longview Police investigating non-fatal shooting at Motel 6

LONGVIEW, Texas — On Wednesday, the Longview Police Department announced it's investigating a shooting that occurred earlier in the day and injured one at a Motel 6.
Police were called to a Motel 6 located at 110 S. Access Road at approximately 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 in regards to a shooting. Officers discovered one person had been shot.
The person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
While no information is currently available about the involved parties, police did take those involved to the department for statements.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information may be released at a later time.