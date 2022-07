The package was found in a bank deposit box outside of a Community Bank located at the 2400 block of High Street.

LONGVIEW, Texas — UPDATE: The suspicions package left at the bank contained paper clips, said Thorton.

Longview Police Department and Longview Fire Department were on the scene.

The investigation is active with limited information.