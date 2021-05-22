x
Longview Police investigating Saturday morning shooting

One victim was killed and another was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Credit: Longview Police Department

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one dead and another in the hospital.

On Saturday, May 22, at 11:17 a.m., the Longview Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Second St. in reference to gunshots heard in the area.  

Officers located a deceased adult male with a gunshot wound and discovered another subject drove to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Longview Police Detectives are actively working on the case to determine what happened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

