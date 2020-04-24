LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 3400 block of Morrison Street.
According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim has life-threatening injuries.
There is no information on any possible suspects in the shooting at this time.
If you have any information, you are urged to call police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867).
Details are limited at this time. CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.