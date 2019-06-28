LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking for help identifying those responsible for a shooting that injued one person on Wednesday.

According to Longview PD, officials responded to a call in the 1600 block of Mobberly Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Moments later, police were dispatched to a local hospital in regards to a gunshot victim who had arrived by private vehicle.

The juvenile victim had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

If you have any information on the crime, please contact the LPD at 903-237-1110.