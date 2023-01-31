x
Longview police investigating shooting that left 1 injured

If you have any information, please call the Longview Police Department.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the Maverick on Eastman apartment complex, located at 1519 N. Eastman Rd., on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a victim inside an apartment unit with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

The LPD says the shooter left the area prior to officers' arrival.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LPD at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

