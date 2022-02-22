Longview police investigating wreck that killed pedestrian

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed when a truck struck him Monday night.
Police said the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Fourth Street. A pickup was traveling northbound in the 1900 block of Fourth Street when the vehicle struck a man standing in the road.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from the injuries, but the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
This case remains under investigation. Those with information about this crash are asked to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1188.
