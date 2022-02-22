Longview police investigating wreck that killed pedestrian

Those with information about this crash are asked to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1188.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed when a truck struck him Monday night.

Police said the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Fourth Street. A pickup was traveling northbound in the 1900 block of Fourth Street when the vehicle struck a man standing in the road.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from the injuries, but the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.