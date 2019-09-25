LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating two individuals involved in Sunday night's officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the incident has been located.

However, the search continues for 29-year-old Javier David Canchola-Vargas of Longview. He is wanted for assault on a public servant.

The second suspect involved has been identified as 28-year-old Jesus Salaiz of Longview. He is wanted for evading arrest/detention.

If you know the whereabouts of either of these suspects, contact Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

