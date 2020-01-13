Longview police are asking the public for help in locating a man with mental illness.

According to Longview police, John Kimberly Richard, 69, was reported missing after he walked away from his hotel room and did not come back around 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning. Police didn't say the name of the hotel.

Police didn't provide a picture but Richard is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, long-sleeved shirt, underwear, and white socks. He wasn’t wearing any pants or shoes when he left.

Police say suffers from mental illness according to information provided.

Details are limited at this time.

If anyone has information on Richard's whereabouts, contact police at 903-237-1170.