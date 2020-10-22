Longview police looking for woman wanted for aggravated assault

Anyone with information can contact Det. Brandon Heath at 903-237-1145 or Gregg County Crime stoppers at 903-236-7867.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Detectives with the Longview Police Department need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

According to police, Fantasha Allen, also known as Fantashia Allen or Fantasia Allen, has an active felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Allen was last seen in a red 2011 KIA Soul with Texas license plate LPW9487 and might be in the area of Alpine Road or North Eastman Road.

Officials say Allen is known to freelance work as a home health care sitter at random addresses in the Longview area.

If anyone spots Allen or her vehicle, please contact 911 or your local law enforcement agency.