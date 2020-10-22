x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Longview police looking for woman wanted for aggravated assault

Anyone with information can contact Det. Brandon Heath at 903-237-1145 or Gregg County Crime stoppers at 903-236-7867.
Credit: Longview Police

LONGVIEW, Texas — Detectives with the Longview Police Department need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

According to police, Fantasha Allen, also known as Fantashia Allen or Fantasia Allen, has an active felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Allen was last seen in a red 2011 KIA Soul with Texas license plate LPW9487 and might be in the area of Alpine Road or North Eastman Road. 

Officials say Allen is known to freelance work as a home health care sitter at random addresses in the Longview area.

If anyone spots Allen or her vehicle, please contact 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

If you have any information in regards to Allen's whereabouts please contact Det. Brandon Heath at 903-237-1145, Gregg County Crime stoppers at 903-236-7867, or greggcountycrimestoppers.org and reference case #20-9079.

RELATED: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 runaway teenage girls

RELATED: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman