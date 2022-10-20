Longview Police on the lookout for two runaways

The police are asking the public for assistance in locating them.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has put out an alert asking residents to help locate two runaways. Madison Adams, 16, and Emma Campbell, 16, were last seen near the 100 block of North Spur 63 in Longview.

Adams is described as being five foot and two inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Campbell is described as being five foot and six inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.