LONGVIEW, Texas — A 43-year-old Houston man remained in Gregg County Jail on Thursday on $1 million in bonds after he was found Tuesday with a handgun and a suitcase containing 2.13 kilograms (more than 4.70 pounds) of methamphetamine, according to a report.

Ceasar Mangum was being held on charges of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and for a parole violation, jail records show.

Longview police arrested Mangum after responding at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Amtrak station in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue about a man who was wanted.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.