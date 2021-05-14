Longview Police: One man shot, killed during argument

Police have arrested 36-year-old Jeanne-Marie Minter of Longview as the suspect and she is currently being held in Gregg County jail.

LONGVIEW, Texas — On Thursday, May 13, Longview Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Pliler Precise Road in reference to a shooting that occurred at approximately 7:48 p. m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 41-year-old Chris Baker of Longview, had been shot. Longview Fire Department transported Baker to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Longview Police Detectives spoke with 36-year-old Jeanne-Marie Minter of Longview. Minter told police that she and Baker were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. She said she was able to separate from Baker, where she then retrieved a firearm and returned to the room with Baker. She said they continued to argue and she shot the victim.

Jeanne- Marie Minter was transported to the Gregg County Jail and booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, a first-degree felony. This appears to be an isolated incident between these two parties.