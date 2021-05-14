Longview Police: One man shot, killed during argument

LONGVIEW, Texas — On Thursday, May 13, Longview Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Pliler Precise Road in reference to a shooting that occurred at approximately 7:48 p. m.
When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 41-year-old Chris Baker of Longview, had been shot. Longview Fire Department transported Baker to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Longview Police Detectives spoke with 36-year-old Jeanne-Marie Minter of Longview. Minter told police that she and Baker were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. She said she was able to separate from Baker, where she then retrieved a firearm and returned to the room with Baker. She said they continued to argue and she shot the victim.
Jeanne- Marie Minter was transported to the Gregg County Jail and booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, a first-degree felony. This appears to be an isolated incident between these two parties.
Longview Police have learned that Mr. Baker died from his injuries this morning, and additional charges are pending.