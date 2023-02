According to the LPD, Cannon Tuck, 29, was reported missing Monday, Feb. 7, by a family member.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing man.

He stands 5'9 and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Fourth St. and E. Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans and carrying a black backpack.