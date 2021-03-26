Longview police officer receives lifesaving award

In November 2020, Officer Tyler Webb saved a six-month-old child from choking.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes.

On Friday, a Longview police officer was presented with an award for his quick lifesaving actions.

In November 2020, Officer Tyler Webb responded to a medical assistance call where a six-month-old child was choking.

When Officer Webb arrived on scene, he found the child was not responsive and not breathing.

Officer Webb turned the child onto its stomach and began patting the child on the back until the obstruction was dislodged from the airway and the child began to breathe normally.

The child was transported to a local hospital and was treated.