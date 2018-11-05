The Longview Police Department is continuing their investigation of the duplex fire that started Wednesday afternoon on 1715 Loring Ln.

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

RELATED: 1 dead after duplex fire in Longview

According to a post on their Facebook page, they have recovered the unoccupied 2002 Dodge Caravan connected to their investigation on Thursday.

Police are still waiting for the final autopsy report to help their ongoing investigation.

RELATED: Longview police identify man who died in duplex fire

© 2018 KYTX