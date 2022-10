“The crash investigation revealed that the pedestrian failed to yield the right of way in this tragic incident,” the statement said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.

“The crash investigation revealed that the pedestrian failed to yield the right of way in this tragic incident,” the statement said.