The zone is monitored by video surveillance 24-hours a day and provides a safe place for people to meet to buy and sell items advertised through online marketplaces.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Exchanging purchases and money from social media marketplaces just got easier (and safer) in Longview.

According to the City of Longview, the Longview Police Department has established a "safe exchange zone" just steps away from the police department's doors at 302 W. Cotton St.