Longview police search for man accused of holding woman at gunpoint, stealing her vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint as she left her job and stealing her minivan Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman reported she was robbed in the 2000 block of E. Cotton Street just before 5 p.m. She said a taller Black man displayed a gun and demanded her vehicle while she was leaving work.

She told police she gave her vehicle to the man and he fled toward South Eastman Road in her blue Toyota Sienna minivan.

Her vehicle has a cracked windshield on the passenger’s side and the driver’s side rear quarter panel is completely dented in. The license plate is Texas tag FJB1156, according to police.

The man accused of taking the vehicle is also described as having dreadlocks past his ears wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.