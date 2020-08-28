x
Longview police searching for 18-wheeler involved in hit-and-run on I-20

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for an 18-wheeler involved in a hit-and-run Friday morning.

According to officials, the wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Mile Marker 596, near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police say the 18-wheeler is blue with an enclosed trailer.

Injuries have been reported and police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available. 