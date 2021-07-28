SILVER ALERT: Longview police searching for 68-year-old woman

Judy Akridge has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety, law enforcement officials say.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday evening.

Akridge stands 5'4 and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a flower on it and denim capris. She was carrying a brown purse and was not wearing shoes.

Police say she was last seen at 6 p.m., on Wednesday walking in the 3000 block of W. Marshall Ave. in Longview.