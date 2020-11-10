Longview police searching for missing 65-year-old man

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing person.

According to police, 65-year-old Michael Nickerson was last seen at the Tree House Apartments, located at 600 West Avalon, around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Nickerson is about 5'6" tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He has short grey hair, and was last seen wearing a striped shirt, green pants, grey tennis shoes, uses a bamboo stick.

Police say Nickerson is legally blind.