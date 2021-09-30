SILVER ALERT: Longview police searching for missing 76-year-old man

If you have any information please call the LPD at 903-237-1170.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A SLIVER ALERT has been issued for a missing Longview man.

According to the Longview Police Department, Jerry Marlar, 76, was last seen leaving his home on Turner St. in Longview. His wife last spoke with him around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday when he was in Texarkana.

He is 5'9, weighs 195 pounds, and was wearing a blue/white shirt when he left his home driving a gray 2012 Lexus RX 450 with the Texas license plate number: JTM4186.