If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

According to the LPD, Makayla Sanchez, 15, stands 4'11, and was last seen a wearing gray sweats, but may have changed into a black sweater and black athletic shorts.

She was reported missing Saturday, Sept. 11 and information about her disappearance are extremely limited.