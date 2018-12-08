Longview Police are searching for a missing woman.

According to their Facebook page, 30-year-old Jennifer Lynn Sisco was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and white tennis shoes.

She walked away from her home on the 1200 block of Cleardale Drive on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

She is listed as a missing person because of a medical condition and needs to be located.

Anyone who has seen Jennifer or knows where she is please call 911 or the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170

© 2018 KYTX