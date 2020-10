Anyone with information is asked to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199 or Sgt. Brinkley at (903) 237-1197.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a runaway teen.

According to Longview police, 15-year-old Shana LaShay Sprayberry was last seen at her home in Longview, on October 9.

She is described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Officials say she is believed to be in the Longview area.