Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

According to police, Anna Marie Thorton-Korth was last seen leaving her home in Longview around 5 a.m. Monday.

Anna is 5'2" and weighs about 95 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She wears dark glasses and has braces.