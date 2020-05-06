LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating two home invasions that happened Thursday in the 200 block of Harrison Street.

According to the LPD, the victims in the case are two elderly females.

Police say they are looking for a black males, possibly in his 30s, with clean-cut short hair. The subject is between 5'9 and 5'10 and wearing dark-colored clothes.

Police have increased patrols in the area. However, they urge residents to lock their door and to ensure they know who is at the door before letting someone inside.

If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

