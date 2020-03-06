LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is seeking information regarding a vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit and run on Wednesday.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 2:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Estes Parkway in reference to a hit and run.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying in the roadway that had been struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Estes Pkwy.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witness told police, the suspect vehicle is a dark blue, almost black, Ford F-150 or F-250 with a black headache rack, and possibly has damage to the right front of the vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Estes Pkwy. At this time, the victim's name is not being released.

If you have any information, please contact Longview police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.