LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since June.

According to the LPD, Shantay Levee Brown, 49, was last heard from at the end of June 2019.

Brown stands 5' tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a scar in the middle of her chin.

If you have any information on Brown's whereabouts, contact Detective Terry Davis at (903) 237-1199.