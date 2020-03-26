LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 45-year-old Christy Nichols.

According to the LPD, Nichols was last seen Wednesday, around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of West Avalon Avenue.

Police say she left on foot to go to the store and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Nichols is approximately 5’5” and weighs about 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt with a blue and white imprint around the collar and denim shorts.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the LPD at 903-237-1170.



