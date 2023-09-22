Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted Longview man

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking the public for help finding a wanted man.
Police are searching for Henry Lee Givens, 46, who is wanted for felony pardon and parole warrant.
Gregg County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 award for anonymous tips leading to his arrest.
If you know the current and exact location of Givens, submit a tip at Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867), or visit greggcountycrimestoppers.org or contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.