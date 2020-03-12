Longview police seeking information on hit-and-run that injured cyclist

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department (LPD) is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.
On Sunday, Nov. 22, at approximately 1 a.m., the LPD was dispatched to the 1700 block of Tryon Road in reference to a hit-and-run with injuries involving a vehicle and a cyclist.
When officers arrived on the scene, they determined the cyclist was riding along the side of the roadway traveling northbound. The suspect vehicle struck the bicycle causing right-side damage to the vehicle. The cyclist was thrown from the bicycle and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are looking for a 2017-2018 gray Ford Fiesta with passenger side damage to the headlight, mirror and front bumper.
If you see a vehicle matching this description, please write down the license plate number and call the LPD.
The LPD highly encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us at (903) 237-1199. Citizens may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
