Longview police seeking information on hit-and-run that injured cyclist

The LPD highly encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us at (903) 237-1199.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department (LPD) is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, at approximately 1 a.m., the LPD was dispatched to the 1700 block of Tryon Road in reference to a hit-and-run with injuries involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined the cyclist was riding along the side of the roadway traveling northbound. The suspect vehicle struck the bicycle causing right-side damage to the vehicle. The cyclist was thrown from the bicycle and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for a 2017-2018 gray Ford Fiesta with passenger side damage to the headlight, mirror and front bumper.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, please write down the license plate number and call the LPD.