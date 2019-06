LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is seeking the help of the public to locate a missing man.

According to the LPD, Cleon Aldred Gaston, 63, was last seen on June 2, 2019, in the 600 block of Aurel Boulevard.

He was wearing black slack-style pants, a white button-down shirt and tennis shoes. He has mostly gray hair, stands 5'7" and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

If you know of Gaston's whereabouts, please contact the LPD at (903( 237-1199.