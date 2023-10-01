Longview Police Chief speaks on Officer Solomon's legacy

Chief Boone called Officer Solomon a quiet giant, someone who also had a smile, was a professional and a hard worker.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police officers see and experience a lot, but losing someone to cancer can overwhelm even the toughest officer.

Longview Police Department is grieving after losing one of its own last weekend. Today, the Longview Police Chief spoke about why the department and the community missing Officer Larry Solomon.

Solomon passed away Saturday morning. That day, Boone said the Longview PD not only lost a co-worker, but a brother. He was battling a rare form of cancer that occurs in the inner lining of the blood vessels. Chief Boone said it would take many Solomons to make the community a better place as he left an impact not only in the city, but the department as well.

"He’s that guy who always had a smile. He was a professional, he was a hard worker. And losing him, that’s losing a co-worker, that’s losing a friend, that’s losing a family member. It’s definitely a brotherhood in law enforcement and we’re definitely noticing that in the hallways by not having him present with us," Boone said.

The police department plans on supporting Solomon's family as they manage life without him. A funeral service for Solomon will be held this Friday at 11 a.m. at the Woodland Hills Baptist Church. The graveside service will follow at Hall Cemetery in Long Branch at 2 p.m.