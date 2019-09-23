LONGVIEW, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in Longview.

According to Longview PD, around 10:59 p.m. an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of the Sunset Motel located at 1308 West Marshall Avenue.

As the officer removed two people from the vehicle, a man attempted to pull away from the scene.

The driver failed to comply with the officer's commands to stop the vehicle and drove towards him. The officer then fired at the vehicle.

The driver in the vehicle and the other suspects fled the scene.

Police describe the vehicle as a black Nissan Altima Texas license plate KTV-6990.

If anyone has information in regards to this incident, contact Detective Terry Davis at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

The officer involved in this shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.