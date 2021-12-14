Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop to retire at the end of Jan. 2022

Chief Mike Bishop has worked for the Longview Police Department for 32 years, including six as chief.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department Chief Mike Bishop announced Tuesday he plans to retire from the Longview Police Department at the end of Jan. 2022 after 32 years of service, including six as chief.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Bishop originally joined the Longview Police Department in July 1989 as a patrol officer. Since that time, he has worked in almost every facet of the department including as a police area representative, detective, patrol sergeant, crisis intervention negotiator, as well as roles within special operations, support services, and administration. He promoted to Police Chief in August 2015.

Chief Bishop is a 1999 graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He graduated from the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration in 2001 and the Management Command College in 2006. Bishop also earned a Master’s in Business Administration from LeTourneau University in 2008.

“Chief Bishop was promoted to Police Chief just a few months after I had been elected to my first term as Mayor. Public Safety was a top priority for me then, just as it is today, and I can’t thank Chief Bishop enough for the work that he and his officers have done to keep our community safe,” Longview Mayor Dr. Andy Mack said. “Over the past six years, I’ve known that I could rely on him to do the right thing and set the example of how to protect and serve. He will be missed and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“I greatly appreciate Chief Bishop’s service to the Longview Police Department and the City of Longview as a whole,” said City Manager Keith Bonds. “As a former Police Area Representative himself, Mike has always been a strong proponent of community policing, encouraging relationships between officers and community while also setting high standards of excellence and professionalism. I know Longview is a better place because of his efforts.”

Following his retirement, Chief Bishop will begin working at Tyler Junior College as a Professor and Coordinator of the Public Administration Program in the Department of Legal and Public Service Careers in the School of Professional and Technical Programs. Bishop has taught classes as an adjunct professor for the past eleven years.

There are several Police Department accomplishments worth noting during Chief Bishop’s tenure:

Implementation of body-worn cameras.

Created Police Outreach Service Team (POST) to proactively respond to Homeless individuals in the community.

Consistent reduction in crime over the last several years.

Establishment of Civilian Teen Police Academy and Business Police Academy.

Established accredited Police Academy to train new recruits to department standards. The academy currently training LPD cadets and cadets from neighboring agency.

Charter member of the East Texas Anti-Gang Unit, with the Smith and Gregg county law enforcement agencies including Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler PD, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Recognition for 2016 and 2020 Best Practices through the Texas Police Chief's Association.

Implementation of modified police services during pandemic conditions.

Design and space needs assessment of new police department, leading to the construction of new Police Department building slated for completion in late 2022.

Establishment of Computer Aided Dispatch/Records Management System assessment to develop options for updating the current system.

Hiring and Training of 96 new officers since August 2015.

Implementation of Texas Department of Transportation Sponsored Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety policing model.

Utilization of professional commercials and social media platforms for recruiting purposes.