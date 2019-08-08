LONGVIEW, Texas — A child and an adult died from the three-vehicle crash that sent seven people to Longview hospitals Tuesday afternoon, Longview Police Capt. Ben Kemper said Wednesday.

Kemper did not identify those who died or provide additional information about the wreck that occurred about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Birdsong Street and Loop 281.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May reported Tuesday that four people received life-threatening injuries. He said as many as eight people were involved in the wreck.

