Longview police ID victims in 2 separate weekend homicides

If you have any information on these crimes, you're asked to call the LPD at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867).

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating two homicides that occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Texas St. regarding an assault. When they arrived on scene, they found Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, 52, of Longview, dead inside the residence.

"Patrol officers quickly identified and detained a juvenile suspect," police said. "The suspect was transported and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center."

On Sunday, at about 11:50 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the Churchill at Longview apartment complex, located at 1501 E. Whaley St.

When police arrived on scene, they located Codie Polk, 19, of Longview, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A suspect has not been identified as of yet.

"These incidents are not related to one another," police said. "These are active investigations at this time."