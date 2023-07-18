Longview police's hot car demonstration shows dangers of leaving kids, pets inside vehicles on summer days

In a Facebook post, the police department is updating people about the demonstration with photos showing how hot the inside of the car is becoming over time Tuesday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from 2019 and shows a hot car demonstration that Kilgore Police Department conducted.

The Longview Police Department is raising awareness about the dangers of leaving pets, children or anyone inside vehicles amid these sizzling hot summer temperatures.

In a Facebook post, the police department is updating people about the demonstration with photos showing how hot the inside of the car is becoming over time Tuesday.

The post began at 9:15 a.m. showing an inside temperature of 107 degrees when the outside temperature was between 95 to 96 degrees. By 11:15 a.m., the inside temperature reached up to 150 degrees.

And just before noon, the inside temperature rose to 160 degrees with the outside temperature of 99 degrees. LPD also added two trays of cookies to the dashboard of the car.