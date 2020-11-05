LONGVIEW, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott loosened restrictions on pools in his latest executive order, but COVID-19 is straining the start of swimming season for the city of Longview.

The governor’s latest order allowed public pools to open Friday under certain limitations, including on their occupancy or operating levels.

Under the governor's order, "indoor swimming pools may operate up to 25% of the total listed occupancy of the swimming pool facility and outdoor swimming pools may operate up to 25% of the normal operating limits as determined by the swimming pool operator. Local public swimming pools may so operate only if permitted by the local government."

May 30 is the original opening date for Longview municipal pools, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said, but the city’s annual challenge of finding and certifying lifeguards has posed an even greater challenge this year.

