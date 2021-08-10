Longview prepares to pack away 2020 in time capsule

It will store some of Longview’s memorable moments from 2020.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The year 2020 was a year like no other -- the year of the pandemic, masks and paying honor to frontline workers. Out all of the bad 2020 gave us, it united communities making it an unforgettable year.

The city of Longview has decided to store the historic year into its first-ever time capsule, highlighting some of Longview’s memorable moments from 2020.

“The highlight of Longview coming through the pandemic was the collaboration between Gregg County, the city and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd to set up the COVID-19 vaccine hub," Laura Hill, Director of Community Services in Longview. "We were able to, in five months, give more than 60,000 vaccinations."

Hill says the year 2020 was the celebration of Longview’s sesquicentennial. However, events honoring the anniversary were postponed due to the pandemic.

Longview has received more than 150 items from more than 110 community organizations.

Some of the unique items include wine glasses, teddy bears and the Longview’s high championship football signed by each player.