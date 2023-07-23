Longview Public Library adjusts hours of operation beginning July 31

The new hours are meant to better serve the community’s schedules more efficiently.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Public Library will be adjusting their hours of operation beginning July 31.

The new hours of operation will be:

Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The adjustment came after reviewing the daily patron attendance, which has been higher each morning.

These new hours are meant to better serve the community’s schedules more efficiently.

Curbside library pickup will be available from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The computers will shut down 30 minutes before the end of each day.

Additionally, some weekly youth program and adult program event times will have minor adjustments.