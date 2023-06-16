Longview Public Library cooling station open until 9 p.m. tonight

Amidst the storm, residents seeking an escape from the heat or loss of power can utilize this cooling station for free.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Public Library is offering a cooling station for residents until 9:00 p.m. tonight.

Normal library services such as checking items out, issuing library cards, and curbside pickup will stop at 6:00 p.m. to aid those in need of the storm.

Individuals are welcome to utilize the library facilities, hang out, read books, and use the computers.

Please note that existing library members will be granted unlimited Wi-Fi usage.

If you do not have a current library card, it is recommended you make it to the building early to have one issued to you.

The front desk will stop issuing cards at 5:45 p.m. Individuals must bring a picture ID or driver’s license.