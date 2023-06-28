Longview Public Library encouraging people to sign up for popular 'silent library' challenge

Will your quiet be able to keep quiet enough to win the challenge?

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — If you missed out on the popular challenge last year, now is your chance to attend at the Longview Public Library.

The game is set to happen on June 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For those who are unfamiliar, the Silent Library was an MTV game show that was adapted for American television from a segment of the Japanese variety show “Downtown no Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende!!”

All that participants need to do is sit around a library table and draw cards.

Individuals who draw the “punishment” card must partake in a specified challenge while trying to make as little noise as possible.

If the noise level is too loud the team will be eliminated from the game. Successful teams will be rewarded with a special prize.

The Longview Public Library will be adapting these games for everyone's enjoyment and a handful of prizes will be awarded.

This game is only for individuals over the age of 18. Groups will consist of 3 to 6 people per team.

Signup is required for this event. If you plan on playing alone, keep in mind that we will place with you an existing team, or form one out of the other solo signups when the event starts.