Longview Regional Medical Center buys Excel ER

The hospital confirmed it acquired the facility at 120 E. Loop 281 at the end of January.

"We are excited to expand access for patients to the services of Longview Regional Medical Center with the addition of our off-campus emergency facility," said Steve Gordon, Longview Regional's chief executive officer. "Operations of the facility will be closed for a number of months as Longview Regional Medical Center plans to immediately begin renovations. The target to reopen is early fall 2023."