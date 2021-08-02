Longview Regional Medical Center limits visitors to 1 per patient, per day

Visitors will be limited to inpatient visitor hours (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Regional Medical Center is scaling back visitors as COVID-19 cases increase across East Texas.

According to LRMC, one visitor will be allowed per patient, per day, effective Monday. Visitors will be limited to inpatient visitor hours (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

LRMC says they are following the updated guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):