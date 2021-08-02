Longview Regional Medical Center limits visitors to 1 per patient, per day

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Regional Medical Center is scaling back visitors as COVID-19 cases increase across East Texas.
According to LRMC, one visitor will be allowed per patient, per day, effective Monday. Visitors will be limited to inpatient visitor hours (8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
LRMC says they are following the updated guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
- Advising all to wear a mask;
- Full vaccination for visitors if always preferred, when possible;
- Visitors should be screened and restricted from visiting, regardless of their vaccination status, if they have: current SARS-CoV-2 infection; symptoms of COVID-19; or prolonged close contact (within six feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with SARS-CoV-2 infection in the prior 14 days or have otherwise met criteria for quarantine;
- Visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, should wear a well-fitting cloth mask, facemask, or respirator (N95 or a respirator approved under standards used in the other counties that are similar to NIOSH-approved N95 filtering face piece respirators) for source control;
- Hand hygiene should be performed by the patient/resident and visitors before and after contact;
- Facilities might need to limit the total number of visitors in the facility at one time in order maintain recommended infection control precautions. Facilities might also need to limit the number of visitors per patient/resident at one time to maintain any required physical distancing.