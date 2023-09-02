Longview Regional Medical Center opens new Emergency Center

Longview Regional Medical Center will expand access to emergency medical care in East Texas with today’s opening of its new Emergency Center at 120 E. Loop 281.

The freestanding ER is away from the main hospital campus at Fourth Street and Hollybrook Drive, where its existing emergency room will continue operating.

“Longview Regional Medical Center has had the privilege of caring for this community for over 43 years,” hospital CEO Steve Gordon said to a crowd of people gathered Thursday under a tent outside the new facility. The hospital’s purpose has been simple, he added.