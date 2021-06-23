Longview resident claims $5M lottery prize, decides to remains anonymous

The resident, who Texas Lottery said has decided to remain anonymous, bought the ticket for drawing at EZ Bee49, 514 Eastman Rd, in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview resident has now claimed a $5 million prize on a Lotto Texas ticket that matched all six numbers in a drawing June 5.

According to a statement released Wednesday by Texas Lottery, the person who bought the ticket elected for the cash options, which will mean $3,755,592.41 in winnings before taxes.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn — 5, 11, 20, 24, 27, 46.