Local News

Longview resident claims $5M lottery prize, decides to remains anonymous

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview resident has now claimed a $5 million prize on a Lotto Texas ticket that matched all six numbers in a drawing June 5.

The resident, who Texas Lottery said has decided to remain anonymous, bought the ticket for drawing at EZ Bee49, 514 Eastman Rd, in Longview.

According to a statement released Wednesday by Texas Lottery, the person who bought the ticket elected for the cash options, which will mean $3,755,592.41 in winnings before taxes.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn — 5, 11, 20, 24, 27, 46.

